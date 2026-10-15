Soccer-French federation posts profit, boosts funding for amateur, women's game

The French Football Federation ​posted a net profit ​of €4.1 million ($4.60 million) and ‌increased ​funding for amateur football and the women's game to a record of almost €120 ‌million in the 2025-26 financial year, it said on Thursday. Funding for amateur football, the Women's Professional Football League and other ‌initiatives rose to €117.2 million, more than €10 million higher than ‌the previous season.

For a second straight year, the FFF has agreed to waive €10 million euros owed by the French Professional Football League, maintaining ⁠its ​financial support ⁠for the professional game. "With record revenues that are expected to continue over ⁠the long term and controlled spending, the FFF generated a ​profit of €4.1 million, while increasing its support for amateur (and women's) ⁠football to an unprecedented level of nearly €120 million, and soon to ⁠reach €140 ​million for the 2026-27 season," said the governing body's president Philippe Diallo.

The FFF said revenue reached a record ⁠of nearly €300 million ($336.30 million), driven in part by the renewal ⁠of its ⁠sponsorship agreement with Nike and the addition of six new commercial partners. ($1 = 0.8910 euros)