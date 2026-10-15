Authorities investigate suspicious mailings to US election officials
The FBI and US Postal Inspection Service are investigating a number of suspicious mailings including many sent to state election officials ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm election.
Brendan Donahue, a senior official with the US Postal Inspection Service, on Thursday confirmed the investigation and said some of the letters have been intercepted. "We are committed to protecting our nation's election officials from threatening and dangerous mail. Any threat or attack on an election official is unacceptable," Donahue told reporters. The National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors said late Wednesday there were a series of reports of suspicious letters sent to state election offices.