Authorities investigate suspicious mailings to US election officials

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 21:47 IST
Authorities investigate suspicious mailings to US election officials

The FBI ​and US ​Postal Inspection Service ‌are investigating ​a number of suspicious mailings including many ‌sent to state election officials ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm election.

Brendan Donahue, ‌a senior official with the US ‌Postal Inspection Service, on Thursday confirmed the investigation and said some of the letters have ⁠been ​intercepted. "We ⁠are committed to protecting our nation's election officials ⁠from threatening and dangerous mail. Any threat ​or attack on an election official is ⁠unacceptable," Donahue told reporters. The National Association ⁠of ​Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors ⁠said late Wednesday there were a series ⁠of ⁠reports of suspicious letters sent to state election offices.

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