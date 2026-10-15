American Airlines names new network planning chief in fresh management shake-up

American Airlines is making another round of management ‌changes, its second in the latter half of the year, as it tries to boost its profits, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters. The moves follow an August leadership shake-up in which CEO Robert Isom acknowledged a "meaningful gap" between ‌American's performance and where it should be, and signaled further changes. The company's profits continue to lag those of ‌Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, fueling criticism of management from its unions.

These appointments put new executives in charge of efforts to make the carrier's flight network more profitable and win customers in Chicago, where it is battling United for market share. Nick Andersen, currently vice president of ⁠commercial planning and ​performance, will become senior ⁠vice president of network planning on November 1, Chief Commercial Officer Nat Pieper said in the memo.

Brian Znotins, who has led American's network team, ⁠plans to retire at year-end after nearly seven years with the airline. Pieper said elevating Andersen, with his experience in pricing, fleet ​planning and operations, offered an opportunity to better coordinate network planning with flight operations and "improve financial results."

In ⁠July, American cut its 2026 earnings outlook to a range around break-even as soaring fuel costs overwhelmed revenue gains. The airline also named Margaret Mueller, ⁠a ​former president and CEO of the Executives' Club of Chicago, vice president and managing partner for its Chicago market, overseeing sales and local business activities starting November 30.

American and United's competing expansion plans at Chicago's O'Hare airport have ⁠prompted federal regulators to impose flight restrictions to prevent congestion. Chris Kelly Singley, currently at the oneworld airline alliance, will join ⁠as vice president of ⁠commercial communications, advertising and sponsorships, reporting to Pieper.

American's shares are down more than 21% so far this year, compared with a gain of 10% for Delta and an 11% drop ‌by United. The ‌benchmark S&P 500 is up nearly 13% on the year. (Reporting ​by Rajesh Kumar Singh)