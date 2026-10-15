Nasdaq resolves network disruption that caused data gaps, source says
Nasdaq, home to some of the biggest US tech companies, experienced a network disruption at its Carteret, New Jersey facility that caused intermittent data gaps across all of its US equities markets on Thursday, though a person familiar with the matter said the blips have ceased in recent hours. The disruption was a routine network issue rather than a fundamental failure of the exchange operator's internal systems and had no impact on actual trading, the person said.
The company had issued an alert at 11:27:50 a.m. ET saying the incident affected multiple multicast groups and impacted both hardware and software feeds for Nasdaq, Nasdaq Texas and Nasdaq PSX. Both the primary "A" and secondary "B" feeds originating from the Carteret facility had been compromised, it said. Nasdaq advised clients to switch their systems to unaffected backup feeds originating from its Chicago facility to ensure market access.
The exchange operator also instructed clients experiencing data gaps to submit recovery requests for any missing data, and said it was "actively investigating the issue." Networking gaps on exchanges can roil markets, dampen traders' confidence and attract scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
While Nasdaq's electronic platforms are typically reliable, the exchange operator has faced several notable issues in recent years that briefly affected market activity. Shares of Nasdaq, which lists Apple, Tesla and Nvidia among thousands of other companies, were unaffected by the network disruption. They have fallen about 3.8% so far in 2026.