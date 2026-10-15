Nasdaq resolves network disruption that caused data gaps, source says

Nasdaq, ‌home ​to some of the biggest US tech companies, experienced a network disruption at its Carteret, New Jersey facility that ‌caused intermittent data gaps across all of its US equities markets on Thursday, though a person familiar with the matter said the blips have ceased in recent hours. The disruption ‌was a routine network issue rather than a fundamental failure of the exchange ‌operator's internal systems and had no impact on actual trading, the person said.

The company had issued an alert at 11:27:50 a.m. ET saying the incident affected multiple multicast groups and impacted both ⁠hardware and ​software feeds for ⁠Nasdaq, Nasdaq Texas and Nasdaq PSX. Both the primary "A" and secondary "B" feeds originating from the Carteret facility had ⁠been compromised, it said. Nasdaq advised clients to switch their systems to unaffected backup feeds originating ​from its Chicago facility to ensure market access.

The exchange operator also instructed ⁠clients experiencing data gaps to submit recovery requests for any missing data, and said it was "actively investigating ⁠the ​issue." Networking gaps on exchanges can roil markets, dampen traders' confidence and attract scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While Nasdaq's electronic platforms are typically reliable, the exchange ⁠operator has faced several notable issues in recent years that briefly affected market activity. Shares ⁠of Nasdaq, ⁠which lists Apple, Tesla and Nvidia among thousands of other companies, were unaffected by the network disruption. They have fallen about 3.8% ‌so far ‌in 2026.