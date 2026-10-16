North Korea says opening ceremony was held for new bridge to China
North Korea's state media KCNA said on Friday that an opening ceremony was held for the Amnok River bridge linking to China, which is also called New Yalu River Bridge.
The bridge would "accelerate the advance for the prosperity of the two countries and the well-being of the peoples and add fresh vigour to the equally-beneficial economic cooperation," Pak Thae Song, premier of the North Korean cabinet, said at the ceremony, according to KCNA.