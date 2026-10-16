​North ​Korea's state ‌media KCNA said ​on Friday that ‌an opening ceremony was held for the Amnok River bridge ‌linking to China, which ‌is also called New Yalu River Bridge.

The bridge would "accelerate ⁠the ​advance ⁠for the prosperity of the two ⁠countries and the well-being ​of the peoples and ⁠add fresh vigour to the ⁠equally-beneficial ​economic cooperation," Pak Thae Song, premier of the ⁠North Korean cabinet, said ⁠at ⁠the ceremony, according to KCNA.