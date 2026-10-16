Flavio Bolsonaro's lead over Lula narrows ahead of Brazil runoff, Datafolha poll shows

​Brazilian Senator ‌Flavio Bolsonaro continues ​to lead President ‌Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva heading to the October 25 ‌election runoff, but the ‌gap has narrowed, a Datafolha poll showed on Thursday.

The ⁠senator, ​the ⁠eldest son of former President ⁠Jair Bolsonaro, would receive 47% ​of the vote compared ⁠with 45% for the president, ⁠according ​to the poll. A Datafolha poll last ⁠week showed Bolsonaro leading Lula ⁠49% ⁠to 45%.