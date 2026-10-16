Flavio Bolsonaro's lead over Lula narrows ahead of Brazil runoff, Datafolha poll shows
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro continues to lead President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva heading to the October 25 election runoff, but the gap has narrowed, a Datafolha poll showed on Thursday.
The senator, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, would receive 47% of the vote compared with 45% for the president, according to the poll. A Datafolha poll last week showed Bolsonaro leading Lula 49% to 45%.