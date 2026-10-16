Flavio Bolsonaro's lead over Lula narrows ahead of Brazil runoff, Datafolha poll shows

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 03:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 03:11 IST
Flavio Bolsonaro's lead over Lula narrows ahead of Brazil runoff, Datafolha poll shows

​Brazilian Senator ‌Flavio Bolsonaro continues ​to lead President ‌Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva heading to the October 25 ‌election runoff, but the ‌gap has narrowed, a Datafolha poll showed on Thursday.

The ⁠senator, ​the ⁠eldest son of former President ⁠Jair Bolsonaro, would receive 47% ​of the vote compared ⁠with 45% for the president, ⁠according ​to the poll. A Datafolha poll last ⁠week showed Bolsonaro leading Lula ⁠49% ⁠to 45%.

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage Is Done

Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage ...

Global
3
US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Fed's Daly says rate hikes likely needed, but not urgently

EXCLUSIVE-Fed's Daly says rate hikes likely needed, but not urgently

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI in Investment Advice: Risk Warnings Outnumber Claims of Use in Client Brochures

Hydrogen and Waste Heat Could Help Industrial Parks Cut Costs and Carbon Emissions

Why Palestinian E-Wallet Users Plan to Stay Despite Banking and Cash Disruptions

Albania’s Fiscal Reform Test: Can Fairer Taxes and Smarter Grants Strengthen Local Governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026