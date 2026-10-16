Cricket-South Africa's Rabada primed to bring the heat in second test, Wade warns Australia

Matthew Wade has warned Australia to expect a more dangerous ​South African attack with pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada ​poised to return for the second ‌test in ​Gqeberha and make an impact with his trademark aggression. Rabada missed Australia’s 214-run victory in Durban with a hamstring injury but is in contention for ‌Sunday’s match at St George’s Park, where reigning World Test champions South Africa will look to level the three-test series. “The thing that stands out with him is his competitiveness,” Wade, Australia's assistant coach, told reporters. “He takes it to ‌the opposition, he'll be in our face, he'll keep coming for the whole test match, so we really ‌know that.” Wade, who worked with Rabada in the Indian Premier League, said the bowler's ability to sustain pressure would give the hosts greater versatility after they struggled to contain Australia in the series-opener. "They went with two spinners last time but ... him and (Anrich) Nortje ⁠can basically ​take one quick spot ⁠and (do) short spells and really attack as hard if they want to.” Wade was downbeat about Cameron Green's chances of returning for Australia ⁠for the second test, having missed Durban with an abdominal strain. The all-rounder had returned to batting in the nets ​but was more likely for the series finale in Cape Town, he said. That may mean another ⁠chance for Nic Maddinson, who was a surprise pick to open the batting with Travis Head in Durban, with Matt Renshaw moving ⁠down ​the order to score 190 and 82 in a match-winning performance at number five. Despite the result, former Australia captain Steve Waugh called for the team's selectors to stop changing the batting order, and let players ⁠settle in fixed roles. Wade said the players were happy to be flexible. "If the conditions tell us it's ⁠time to change the ⁠batting order, we'll make that change," he said. "We've seen over the last little bit that we've been able to adapt really quickly and more importantly the players take ‌it on so ‌easily - and credit to them."