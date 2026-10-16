Tesla unveils next generation Roadster sports EV after years of delay

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 07:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 07:10 IST
Tesla unveils next generation Roadster sports EV after years of delay

Tesla unveiled ​a redesigned Roadster on Thursday equipped with thrusters, nearly ​nine years after it first showed ‌a next-generation ​version of its electric sports car and said it would start production in 2028. Tesla demonstrated the two-seater vehicle, developed in collaboration with CEO Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, showing it ‌driving upside down on a ramp using a suction system and turning in the air and landing using in-built thrusters. The use and legality of such features on public roads were not immediately clear.

The Roadster can accelerate from zero to 60 miles ‌per hour in less than one second and can hit a top speed of over 230 mph, Musk said at ‌a SpaceX test site in McGregor, Texas. Tesla revealed a prototype of the car in 2017 and said then that deliveries would begin in 2020.

Musk has played down the car's importance to Tesla's finances, describing it in 2023 as a "small potato situation" that would not "move the needle in a major ⁠way financially." But ​the car still carries symbolic ⁠weight.

"Tesla does not currently have a halo car, or high-performance luxury vehicle designed to showcase an automaker's best engineering and technology. The Roadster will be ⁠Tesla's new halo car," Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein said in a note last month. Musk had set expectations in 2017, saying a four-seat Roadster ​would travel 620 miles (1,000 km) on a single charge.

Goldstein expects Tesla to sell around 2,000 Roadsters a year — a ⁠fraction of the 1.6 million vehicles Tesla sold last year. The original Roadster, released in 2008 and on sale until 2012, was Tesla's first-ever EV and ⁠used ​a Lotus Elise chassis. It helped change the world's view of what an electric vehicle could be. The company has since been known for its Model Y and Model X SUVs and Model S and Model 3 sedans.

The reveal ⁠of the second-generation Roadster also comes amid a sharp shift in Tesla's focus to artificial intelligence-led self-driving tech and robotics, from ⁠manufacturing cars for human drivers. This year, ⁠Tesla stopped selling Model S and X vehicles to make space for production of its Optimus humanoid robots. It also launched Cybercab - a two-seater robotaxi that comes without manual controls such ‌as a steering wheel, ‌pedals and mirrors.

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