Shooter kills four at Oregon elementary school and is shot dead by citizen

A 16-year-old shooter opened ‌fire on Thursday at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, killing four people including three children before being killed by an armed person who had pursued the assailant into the school, police said. The shooter entered the school by shooting through locked doors, police said, without ‌offering any details beyond the shooter's age.

The dead were children aged 5, 8 and 11 and one teacher. In addition, a ‌7-year-old student and a 54-year-old teacher were taken to hospital with critical injuries, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told a press conference. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, appearing at the same briefing, thanked the community member who "heroically intervened to stop further loss of life."

"No parent should have to have this kind of ⁠day, and ​no community should have to live ⁠through this kind of day, and as we learn more about the children and the adults who have been killed or injured, and their families and ⁠their loved ones, we are going to do a lot of crying, and we are going to cry together, and we're probably going ​to cry privately," Kotek said. Krantz said the community member, whom he did not identify, had seen the suspect enter the ⁠school and pursued him.

The shooting took place in Bend, a city of about 100,000 residents in rural central Oregon, 175 miles (280 km) southeast of Portland, in ⁠the ​Oregon high desert adjacent to the Deschutes National Forest. Silver Rail Elementary School serves kindergarten through fifth grade, roughly ages 5 to 11, and has about 450 students and 40 staff members, officials said.

Police said they received a call around 1 ⁠p.m. (2000 GMT) that "indicated that an unknown man had shot into a car" at Silver Rail Elementary School. Moments later, emergency dispatchers received ⁠multiple calls "reporting that a person ⁠had entered the school and begun shooting," police said in a statement.

Officers arrived within three minutes and found that the suspect had been shot dead.