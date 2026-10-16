UK's FCA lifts bans on four former traders after benchmark-rigging convictions quashed
Britain's financial watchdog said on Friday it had revoked bans on four former traders previously sanctioned over the LIBOR and EURIBOR manipulation scandal after the Court of Appeal overturned their convictions earlier this month.
The Financial Conduct Authority said it had lifted the bans on Colin Bermingham, Philippe Moryoussef, Jonathan Mathew and Christian Bittar, and had removed the related final notices from its public records.