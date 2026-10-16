UK's FCA lifts bans on four former traders after benchmark-rigging convictions quashed

​Britain's financial ‌watchdog said on ​Friday it had ‌revoked bans on four former traders previously sanctioned over ‌the LIBOR and ‌EURIBOR manipulation scandal after the Court of Appeal ⁠overturned ​their ⁠convictions earlier this month.

The Financial Conduct ⁠Authority said it ​had lifted the bans on ⁠Colin Bermingham, Philippe Moryoussef, ⁠Jonathan ​Mathew and Christian Bittar, and had ⁠removed the related final ⁠notices ⁠from its public records.