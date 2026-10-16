Catholics in Africa outnumber those in Europe, Vatican says
There are now more Catholics in Africa than in Europe, the Vatican said on Friday, releasing the latest Catholic Church statistics compiled by its news agency Fides.
There are now more Catholics in Africa than in Europe, the Vatican said on Friday, releasing the latest Catholic Church statistics compiled by its news agency Fides.
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