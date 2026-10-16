Sterling set for third weekly rise against euro, hits 3-week high vs dollar

Sterling was on track for a third consecutive weekly ​gain against the euro as the single ​currency remained under pressure following the French bond ‌selloff ​at the turn of the month, with investors closely watching UK economic data and the fiscal trajectory.

The pound hit its highest level against the dollar in more than ‌three weeks on Friday and was set to snap a four-week losing streak. Britain's economy beat forecasts in August as a further jump in the computer programming sector offered fresh evidence that AI is boosting growth.

“The economy’s resilience gives the Bank ‌of England room to raise rates without running the risk of putting additional pressure on an already weakening economy,” ‌Thu Lan Nguyen, head of forex and commodity research at Commerzbank, said. “It also takes some pressure off the Chancellor, who remains committed to reducing the budget deficit,” she added.

British finance minister John Healey said his first budget to be delivered on October 29 would include measures ⁠to ​offer "a bit of breathing space" to ⁠the country. The euro recently touched its lowest level of the year against the pound, suggesting markets are confident the UK government can strike ⁠a balance between maintaining fiscal discipline and supporting growth. Still, recent experience suggests investors should not underestimate the residual risks surrounding the UK's ​fiscal plans.

The single currency was on track for a 0.24% weekly fall versus the pound and was ⁠last down 0.12% at 84.41 pence on Friday.. It reached 84.28 pence on Wednesday, its lowest since June 2025. Sterling was set for a weekly ⁠rise ​of 0.66% against the dollar and was last up 0.40% at $1.3329, its highest level since September 23.

Investors remained focused on the Bank of England's rate path amid concerns that rising yields could hurt economic growth and put further ⁠pressure on public finances. Markets expect the BoE to raise rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting ⁠on November 5, according to LSEG ⁠data. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday soaring energy prices so far appear to be having limited wider effects on British prices, but it is too soon to ‌draw firm conclusions about ‌how strong such second-round effects will be.

(reporting by Stefano ​Rebaudo; editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)