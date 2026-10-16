Kremlin says Russia's latest move against local assets of European companies is 'continuation of a trend'

​Russia's ​latest move ‌against the local ​assets of European companies ‌placed under temporary management is a 'continuation of a trend', Kremlin ‌spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on ‌Friday, commenting on the decree by President Vladimir Putin ⁠published ​earlier. Thursday's ⁠decree listed assets belonging to ⁠French flooring maker Tarkett, German packaging ​maker Menshen, Swedish packaging maker ⁠Sverige International Holdings and Belgian ⁠hygiene ​product company Ontex ONTEX.BR.

These countries are involved ⁠in illegal expropriation of Russian property, ⁠Peskov ⁠said.