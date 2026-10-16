Kremlin says Russia's latest move against local assets of European companies is 'continuation of a trend'
Russia's latest move against the local assets of European companies placed under temporary management is a 'continuation of a trend', Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the decree by President Vladimir Putin published earlier. Thursday's decree listed assets belonging to French flooring maker Tarkett, German packaging maker Menshen, Swedish packaging maker Sverige International Holdings and Belgian hygiene product company Ontex ONTEX.BR.
These countries are involved in illegal expropriation of Russian property, Peskov said.