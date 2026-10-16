EXPLAINER-Why CoreWeave's troubles are rattling the AI boom

CoreWeave's mounting debt is raising fresh concerns about the AI boom, as ​investors question whether demand can justify the billions being borrowed to build data centres. Shares and bonds of ​the Nvidia-backed company have tumbleddespite its CEO's assurances of a strong contract backlog, ‌fueling ​a broader selloff in technology stocks.

Here is why investors are worried and what its troubles could mean for the industry. WHAT DOES COREWEAVE DO?

CoreWeave rents out computing power from Nvidia processors to companies developing and running AI, including Microsoft and OpenAI. It is one of the leading "neocloud" providers, a group of newer cloud companies that are growing rapidly ‌to meet demand for scarce and expensive AI chips.

These neocloud companies give customers access to computing power without requiring them to build their own data centers. However, supplying such capacity requires heavy upfront investment in chips and infrastructure, often financed with debt. WHAT IS ITS FINANCIAL SITUATION?

The company, which has never turned a profit, has about $50 billion in debt, according to data compiled by LSEG. It raised its annual capital spending forecast by $4 billion in August to between $35 billion and $39 billion. Analysts expect ‌revenue of nearly $13 billion this year and a loss of $2.13 billion.

The yields on its bonds due in 2031, which are rated junk, have spiked to about 16%, while the cost of insuring its debt against ‌default has climbed to about 1,000 basis points, reflecting growing concern among creditors. CEO Mike Intrator told employees in an internal memo seen by Reuters that its deal backlog more than covers its debt obligations. The company had a $104.2 billion revenue backlog at the end of the second quarter, followed by more than $25 billion in new commitments early in the third quarter.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has also downplayed the concerns, saying CoreWeave's financial strength is improving and he sees no need to backstop it. The chip giant has agreed to buy unsold CoreWeave capacity through April ⁠2032. WHY IT ​COULD BE A CANARY IN THE COAL MINE

CoreWeave's business depends ⁠on two things: demand for AI computing and lenders' willingness to finance the infrastructure supplying it. But a selloff in its shares suggests a lack of confidence among investors in the latter, even as the company cites strong demand. The concern is not that AI demand will ⁠collapse, but that higher borrowing costs could make the business harder to sustain if demand were to weaken sharply.

"It looks more like investors questioning how the build-out is being funded than a sudden collapse in appetite for AI computing," said Axel Rudolph, chief technical ​analyst at IG Group. "CoreWeave is quickly becoming the AI trade's canary in the coal mine," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

WHY ARE MARKETS FRETTING? Investors are questioning whether AI revenue can grow fast enough ⁠to cover the cost of building and financing the infrastructure.

CoreWeave has to spend heavily upfront before it can collect the revenue from its contracts. Higher interest rates could drive up financing costs and further squeeze returns. The hardware itself poses another risk. Chips lose value as newer generations arrive, pushing ⁠providers ​to spend even more to replace them.

The concerns, however, go beyond CoreWeave. US technology giants are expected to spend more than $700 billion on AI infrastructure this year. THE DOWNSIDE SCENARIO

One potential consequence would be a broader financing squeeze, with lenders demanding higher returns or becoming less willing to fund other AI projects. That could force providers to scale back expansion, curbing equipment purchases and affecting the computing capacity customers expect.

A setback could also deepen doubts that the AI ⁠investment frenzy is outpacing returns, piling further pressure on technology stocks. The impact of the fallout would depend on how the business is reorganized, and CoreWeave's ties to major technology companies do not, by themselves, mean its failure would ⁠trigger a wider financial crisis.

WHO ELSE BEARS THE RISK? Gartner estimates ⁠about 80% of neoclouds could shut down by 2030, warning that expected AI revenue will not support profitable returns on all planned infrastructure spending.

Neocloud rivals Nebius, Applied Digital and Iren have fallen in the recent selloff. The cost of default protection has risen for SoftBank, which is betting heavily on OpenAI. Meanwhile, spreads for Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Nvidia have ‌also reached records, although they have risen ‌much more slowly than CoreWeave's. However, these companies also have larger cash flows and stronger balance sheets.