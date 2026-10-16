Major hurricane Trudy keeps strengthening as it nears Mexico's Pacific coast

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 15:56 IST
Major hurricane Trudy keeps strengthening as it nears Mexico's Pacific coast

Hurricane Trudy rapidly intensified into a major hurricane on Friday morning, carrying maximum sustained winds near 120 mph (195 kph) and higher gusts, as ‌it moves closer to Mexico's Pacific coast. Additional strengthening is still forecast before ‌Trudy is expected to approach the Mexican coast on Saturday as a life-threatening major hurricane, the US-based National Hurricane Center said.

"Trudy has the potential to even reach Category 4 or 5 intensity," ⁠said ​Alex DaSilva, a ⁠hurricane meteorologist at private forecaster AccuWeather. Mexico's civil protection agency asked residents to start preparations for the ⁠storm's arrival by securing doors and windows, and removing objects that could be thrown ​around by the strong winds.

The hurricane will strike Mexico's Pacific coast, a ⁠region that has already been battered in recent weeks by storms that left several dead and ⁠caused ​severe flooding. Located about 250 miles (400 km) south-southwest of resort city Acapulco, the storm is expected to produce up to 12 inches (30 cm) of ⁠rain in the states of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco, increasing the risk of ⁠life-threatening flooding and ⁠landslides, according to the NHC.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Simon continues to weaken farther northwest offshore, after dropping heavy rain along the ‌coast earlier as ‌a hurricane.

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN Warns

Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN W...

Afghanistan
3
Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage Is Done

Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage ...

Global
4
US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Dark Side of Digital Boom: More Platforms, Wider Urban–Rural Income Gaps

Southern Africa’s Economic Expansion Is Amplifying the Energy Demands of Financial Development

High-Protein Nutrition Drinks Could Save Millions in France Elders’ Care Costs

Kerala’s Orchid Rescue: What It Takes to Save Native Plants from Road Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026