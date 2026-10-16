Zelenskiy says diesel deal is inappropriate, expects gas deal to follow
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that US President Donald Trump's deal to allow Russia to sell its diesel once more on international markets was inappropriate and he expects that an agreement will follow for Russian gas. Zelenskiy, speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels, said that Moscow was currently not interested in peace talks in any format.
Following a media report that the US had proposed the transfer of some frozen Russian assets to a vehicle overseen by Washington in a bid to revive peace talks, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine could not risk any deal being struck to return the assets to Moscow.