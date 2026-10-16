Zelenskiy says diesel deal is inappropriate, expects gas deal to follow

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 17:50 IST
Zelenskiy says diesel deal is inappropriate, expects gas deal to follow

Ukrainian ​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ​said that ‌US President ​Donald Trump's deal to allow Russia to sell ‌its diesel once more on international markets was inappropriate and he expects that ‌an agreement will follow for Russian gas. Zelenskiy, ‌speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels, ⁠said ​that ⁠Moscow was currently not interested in peace talks ⁠in any format.

Following a media report that ​the US had proposed the transfer ⁠of some frozen Russian assets to a ⁠vehicle ​overseen by Washington in a bid to revive peace talks, Zelenskiy ⁠said that Ukraine could not risk any deal ⁠being ⁠struck to return the assets to Moscow.

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