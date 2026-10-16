Soccer-Chelsea captain James out for 'several weeks' after knee surgery
Chelsea captain Reece James will be sidelined for several weeks,manager Xabi Alonso said on Friday, following successful minor knee surgery after an injury in training.
Chelsea captain Reece James will be sidelined for several weeks,manager Xabi Alonso said on Friday, following successful minor knee surgery after an injury in training.
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