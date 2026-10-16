Russian strikes and winter hardship may drive more Ukrainians from homes, UN agency warns

Millions of Ukrainians face another winter ​of hardship as attacks on critical infrastructure, damaged housing ​and rising living costs threaten to force ‌more ​people from their homes, the United Nations migration agency said on Friday.

With temperatures set to fall in the coming months, many families are struggling to secure ‌reliable heating, electricity and water after years of war, the International Organization for Migration said. This week, Russian missiles and drones have rained down on Ukrainian cities, amid fears that the US could pull back intelligence sharing and weapons support from ‌Kyiv.

"Winter is fast approaching in Ukraine, and for many Ukrainians, the months ahead could be the most ‌difficult since the full-scale war began," Dejan Keserovic, IOM deputy chief of mission in Ukraine, told reporters in Geneva via video link from Kyiv. Nearly 3.6 million people remain internally displaced across Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, while an estimated 3.8 million have returned after displacement, ⁠often ​to damaged or partially destroyed homes, ⁠according to the latest IOM figures.

Ukrainians who returned to their homes within the last three months are the most likely to say ⁠they intend to leave again, reflecting growing concerns about deteriorating living conditions, the IOM said. European countries such as Poland, Germany and the ​Czech Republic currently host around 6 million Ukrainian refugees.

Keserovic said he expected host countries to be ⁠preparing for more Ukrainians to leave if the situation got worse. Repeated Russian strikes on energy and other critical infrastructure have put increasing pressure on ⁠Ukraine's electricity, ​heating and water systems, while drone and missile attacks continue to kill and injure civilians across the country, the IOM said.

Reliable access to water is emerging as a major concern because water systems depend heavily on ⁠electricity, the IOM said. The UN agency has installed 31 solar power stations to support water systems across Ukraine, ⁠but warned that needs remain ⁠immense. The IOM also warned that funding shortages could hamper aid efforts, with less than 7% of its 2026 Ukraine response plan funded so far, and said urgent resources ‌were needed to ‌improve insulation as households face freezing conditions.