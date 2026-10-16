PREVIEW-Cricket-South Africa look to re-establish test credentials after Australia mauling

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 17:54 IST
PREVIEW-Cricket-South Africa look to re-establish test credentials after Australia mauling

‌South ​Africa will seek to show their heady ascent to the top of the test cricket pile was no accident as they bid to level the series against Australia in the second ‌test, starting on Sunday in Gqeberha. The hosts suffered a 214-run defeat to Australia in the first test that ended in Durban on Tuesday, a setback that left their status as world test champions looking increasingly fragile.

South Africa secured a dramatic five-wicket victory over Australia to win ‌the World Test Championship last year at Lord’s in London, but their qualification for the final prompted debate. They played fewer ‌tests than the likes of England and India and faced what was widely regarded as an easier schedule in the qualifying period.

Their winning form leading up to the WTC final also masked some poor batting performances, which coach Shukri Conrad acknowledged finally caught up with them against Australia at Kingsmead, where they looked anything ⁠but world ​champions. “We’ve been heavily reliant on (captain) ⁠Temba (Bavuma) and (opener) Aiden Markram and then the lower order runs,” he said after Australia exposed their batting fragility.

Several changes are expected for the second test where Matthew ⁠Breetzke is set to be given a renewed chance to open alongside Markram. Ryan Rickelton is primed to take over as wicketkeeper from Kyle Verreynne but ​move down the order.

Tristan Stubbs, who batted at number five for the first test, has been omitted, which could open ⁠the door for Marques Ackerman to make his test debut. RABADA BACK AFTER LENGTHY ABSENCE

South Africa will welcome back paceman Kagiso Rabada for his first outing since the ⁠Indian ​Premier League in May, placing considerable expectation on his shoulders despite his lengthy absence. That means they will drop one spinner. Australia’s selection is also keenly anticipated but with Cameron Green’s return from injury likely delayed, they might resist the temptation to make any ⁠changes after such an emphatic win.

One possibility, however, is that Scott Boland is brought into the attack as Australia monitor the ⁠workloads of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood ⁠and Mitchell Starc after all three bowled at least 29 overs in the first test. Persistent rain and damp conditions are forecast for Gqeberha, particularly on the opening two days, which raises the prospect ‌of delays or ‌a shortened match at St George’s Park.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape ​Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

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