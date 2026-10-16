China tells EU applying pressure does not work, urges sincerity in trade talks
China's commerce ministry said the European Union would not gain benefits by pressuring China, and that both sides should show sincerity in solving problems, according to a statement released on Friday. "The EU should not fantasise that it could gain benefits by applying pressure," the ministry said, citing media reports that the bloc planned to impose restrictions on more Chinese sectors after a hybrid vehicle trade deal.
The EU should not underestimate China's determination and ability to safeguard its own interests, the ministry said.