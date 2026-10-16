China tells EU applying pressure does not work, urges sincerity in trade talks 

​China's commerce ​ministry said ‌the European Union ​would not gain benefits ‌by pressuring China, and that both sides should show sincerity in ‌solving problems, according to a ‌statement released on Friday. "The EU should not fantasise that it ⁠could ​gain ⁠benefits by applying pressure," the ministry said, ⁠citing media reports that the bloc ​planned to impose restrictions on ⁠more Chinese sectors after a hybrid ⁠vehicle ​trade deal.

The EU should not underestimate China's ⁠determination and ability to safeguard its own ⁠interests, ⁠the ministry said.