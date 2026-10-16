Rugby-Lions player dies before Champions Cup debut in France

A player ​from South Africa’s Lions ​rugby team died ‌on Friday ​at the team's hotel in France, the day before the club ‌are due to make their debut in the European Champions Cup away at La Rochelle. The identity of the player ‌has not been announced while the team contacts his ‌family in South Africa, SA Rugby officials told Reuters on Friday.

French media reports said the player was found unconscious in a ⁠shower ​cubicle at ⁠a hotel on the Ile de Re in France, where the ⁠team had been staying since Tuesday. Emergency services were called shortly ​after 10 a.m. and attended to the player, who ⁠was in cardiorespiratory arrest. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, ⁠the ​reports added.

The Lions were due to make their debut in the competition, but the match is now ⁠in doubt, as are two more matches in Scotland in ⁠the ⁠United Rugby Championship that they were due to play over the next fortnight.