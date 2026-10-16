Pope Leo to make Sunday appearance after 'steady improvement', Vatican says

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 18:07 IST
Pope Leo to make Sunday appearance after 'steady improvement', Vatican says

Pope Leo is showing steady improvement in hospital after undergoing surgery ‌for lung cancer this week, the Vatican said on Friday, adding that he is now able to do normal daily activities with full autonomy.

The pope will make ‌his first public appearance since his hospitalisation on Sunday to deliver the ‌traditional Angelus prayer, while preparations continue for his planned November trip to South America, the Vatican said. Leo was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer, and doctors ⁠removed ​the lower lobe ⁠of his right lung in an operation on Tuesday.

The Vatican released on Friday the first ⁠images of the pope since his surgery, showing him celebrating Mass and standing unaided. "At the ​moment, we have not received any communication from the doctors regarding his ⁠discharge, other than what we were told from the beginning about a one-week timeframe," a ⁠Vatican spokesman ​said.

Leo, 71, is due to visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6 to 17. Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori had speculated that the trip ⁠might have to be delayed, but in a sign that preparations were carrying ⁠on as normal, ⁠the Vatican released a list of journalists admitted to cover the visit. Work on the trip is "going forward," said the ‌Vatican spokesman.

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