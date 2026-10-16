Italian airports controller fixes network failure that caused flight delays

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 19:32 IST
Italian airports controller fixes network failure that caused flight delays

‌Air ​travellers faced delays and cancellations across Italy on Friday ‌due to a technical fault affecting air traffic control, which authorities said was not caused by sabotage ‌of any type and was fixed ‌later in the day.

Air traffic control company ENAV said it introduced temporary restrictions on air traffic ⁠capacity after detecting ​anomalies ⁠overnight on the data transmission network supporting air traffic ⁠services nationwide. As of around 1000 GMT, aviation analytics ​company Cirium counted 192 cancellations, and found ⁠that only around 31% of flights from Italian airports ⁠had ​departed on time, falling to 25% at Milan's Malpensa and 28% at Rome's ⁠Fiumicino.

ENAV said at around 1325 GMT it had ⁠managed ⁠to restore full operational capacity.

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