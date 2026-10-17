Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Health Rounds: Glucose monitoring devices for type 2 diabetes benefit even those not on insulin

Today we highlight a study that found benefits of wearable glucose monitoring devices for all patients with diabetes, regardless of insulin dependence. We also report on a positive trial of a J&J pill ​in ulcerative colitis, and a discovery about ovaries after menopause. CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING BENEFITS ALL WITH DIABETES

Exclusive-US strikes one-year deal to fund maternal and newborn health donations in poorest countries

The US government has struck a deal to ​continue supplying some of the world's poorest nations with free life-saving medication and equipment for mothers, infants and young children, after months of uncertainty and challenges ‌with supply. The UN children's ​agency UNICEF will now procure these items, a State department spokesperson told Reuters by email, without giving details of the arrangement. UNICEF said the agreement is worth $25 million and will last for one year.

AstraZeneca strikes $40 million AI drug discovery deal with insitro

AstraZeneca has teamed up with artificial intelligence biotech company insitro to discover and develop new treatments for difficult to treat liver and heart conditions, the British drugmaker said on Thursday. Under the agreement, AstraZeneca will pay $40 million up front, with California-based insitro eligible for up to about $1.46 billion in potential development and commercial milestones, as well as a single-digit percentage of future sales in royalties.

South Africa revises rules around customisation of weight-loss drugs

South Africa is revising its rules governing the customisation of medicines, including sought-after ‌GLP-1 treatments for diabetes and weight loss, health regulators said, warning pharmacies not to act as small-scale manufacturers. At a multi-stakeholder roundtable on counterfeit medicines on Wednesday, South African Pharmacy Council Registrar and CEO Vincent Tlala said the council was working with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) on updated minimum standards and guidelines for compounding medicines.

Human cases of West Nile virus rise in Europe, with 141 dead in 2026, report says

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Thursday that as of early October, 18 European countries had reported 1,855 people being infected by the West Nile virus since the beginning of 2026, including 141 deaths. "In 2026, WNV has reached record levels in Europe, with the number of human cases and animal outbreaks surpassing historical records," Giusi Amore, Scientific Officer in EFSA’s Biological Hazards and Animal Health & Welfare unit, told Reuters.

Labcorp to buy select assets from Opko Health unit for up to $872 million

Laboratory operator Labcorp said on Thursday it will buy some assets from Opko ‌Health's subsidiary in a $722 million cash deal, with a potential additional payment of up to $150 million tied to revenue from a prostate cancer test. Shares of Opko Health were up 20% in premarket trading.

Kimberly-Clark posts preliminary results above estimates, China clears formamide claims

Kimberly-Clark on Thursday reported preliminary third-quarter sales and profit above expectations on the back of steady demand and cost-saving measures. The results come hours after Chinese authorities said no formamide was detected in the company's products, disproving Chinese social ‌media claims that Huggies diapers contained the toxic substance, which had hurt sales.

Kenya reports third Ebola case, a close relative of first two patients

Kenya reported its third Ebola infection on Friday, in a woman it said was closely related to the first two patients. The 65-year-old had been in quarantine since October 6, the health ministry said in a statement.

FDA flags Edwards heart-valve delivery system issue after death, injury

The US FDA on Thursday warned of a potentially high-risk issue involving certain Edwards Lifesciences delivery systems used in transcatheter mitral valve replacement after one death and one serious injury. The FDA said Edwards Lifesciences had asked customers to remove affected products from use and return them after receiving three reports of balloons bursting during inflation.

Factbox-Weight-loss drug developers line up to tap lucrative market as competition heats up

The weight-loss drug market is booming, with biotech firms racing to capture a slice of the fast-growing sector dominated by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. Analysts expect the weight-loss sector to generate about $100 billion in annual sales in the next decade.

Vanda says anxiety drug failed main goal of late-stage study, puts program on hold

Vanda Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday its experimental drug for social anxiety disorder failed the main goal of a late-stage study, prompting the company to ⁠put the program on hold pending ​further analysis of the data. Shares of the biopharmaceutical company were down about 17% in extended trading.

CDC reports 4,410 measles cases as outbreak ⁠grows

The US CDC on Friday reported 4,410 measles cases nationwide as of October 15, an increase of 330 from its last update a week ago, as an outbreak of the highly contagious disease continues. Here are key details:

Analysis-Revolution Medicines' Europe efforts signal solo launch ambitions for cancer drug

Revolution Medicines is laying the groundwork for a broad European commercial rollout of its pancreatic cancer drug, signaling confidence in its ability to bring the therapy to market without relying on a local partner to help sell it. Following impressive clinical data against the notoriously difficult-to-treat cancer, analysts forecast peak annual global sales of $11.5 billion ⁠for Revolution's Rasonque, which won speedy US approval in August after an FDA expedited review.

Rotting meat smell sparks protest at Mexico's screwworm sterile-fly plant

A rotten smell hanging over a town in Mexico's southern Chiapas state drove residents into the streets on Thursday to demand the removal of a sterile-fly plant at the center of the US-Mexican fight against the flesh-eating New World screwworm parasite. Residents in Metapa de Dominguez compared the odor to rotting meat and spoiled food, describing it as “pungent in your nose and mouth” and causing nausea. The smell, once concentrated around the plant, ​could now be detected farther away, particularly when winds carried it across the town, protesters said. The odor had reached schools near the plant and disrupted classes.

US FDA takes step to change peptide compounding policy

The US FDA on Thursday submitted a new policy change that could allow pharmacies to more easily compound certain peptides to the White House for consideration. Telehealth company Hims & Hers Health had previously said it plans to offer peptides if regulations ⁠permit.

Africa CDC says over $700 million in Ebola response funds unaccounted for in Congo

Africa's top public health body and Congolese health authorities this week called for greater transparency in the use of Ebola response funds, saying financial information provided by aid organisations left more than $700 million of donor money yet to be accounted for. The concerns could complicate the response as mistrust of health workers and agencies remains a key obstacle to containing the outbreak. Previous Ebola responses in Congo were marked by allegations of favouritism and corruption

Congo Ebola outbreak spreads to new province bordering Central African Republic

The ongoing Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has spread to a ⁠new province ​bordering Central African Republic, two health officials said on Thursday, posing a fresh challenge for authorities struggling to contain it. North Ubangi becomes the eighth province to be affected by the outbreak of the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, which was announced in mid-May and has become the second-largest Ebola outbreak on record, with more than 9,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths confirmed.

Revolution Medicines wins EU committee backing for pancreatic cancer treatment

A European Medicines Agency committee on Thursday recommended EU approval of Revolution Medicines' drug for adults with metastatic pancreatic cancer, potentially offering patients in the bloc a new option for a disease with limited effective therapies. The once-daily oral drug Rasonque, chemically known as daraxonrasib, was approved in the US in August under an expedited review process for one of the deadliest forms of cancer, and works by blocking RAS proteins that can drive cancer-cell growth.

Novartis ends mid-stage Fabhalta trial targeting serious kidney condition

Swiss drugmaker Novartis has terminated a mid-stage study testing its drug Fabhalta in patients with a ⁠serious kidney condition, citing "strategic considerations", according to a federal clinical trials registry. The trial was evaluating whether the oral medication was safe and effective for treating lupus nephritis when added to standard medical care

US FDA sets up board to oversee drug exclusivity determinations

The US FDA's drug evaluation department said on Friday it has formed a board to oversee and advise on exclusivity determinations made by the department, aiming to improve clarity and consistency of those decisions. Here are more details:

UN ⁠says Gaza malnutrition gains fragile as commercial supplies halt

Gains in tackling malnutrition in Gaza remain fragile and could be undermined by disruptions to ⁠supplies entering the Palestinian enclave, the UN children's agency UNICEF said on Friday, urging that all crossings remain open. Israel said on Wednesday commercial goods were no longer entering Gaza because of what it described as a dispute over taxes between local merchants and militant group Hamas.

Eli Lilly's weight-loss pill wins EU drug regulator's backing

The European Medicines Agency's committee on Friday recommended approval of Eli Lilly's weight-loss pill Foundayo, the second oral obesity drug to win the agency's backing after Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill. The recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission before it gives the final nod to launch the drug in the region.

Worsening water crisis sparks protests in Mexico's Guadalajara

Residents in Guadalajara, one of Mexico's biggest cities, are demanding answers over a ‌worsening water-quality crisis that has left many households reporting foul-smelling, sediment-filled tap water and sparked police ‌clashes as protesters urge government action. A major protest last weekend put the issue in the national spotlight after police deployed water cannons and tear gas, dozens of people were injured, and officials said nearly 40 people were arrested. The incident prompted President Claudia ​Sheinbaum to rebuke the police for their tough response and pledge to review two water infrastructure projects for the area.