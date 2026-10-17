US lifts restrictions on new Mexican flights from capital's airports

The US Department of Transportation lifted restrictions ‌preventing Mexican airlines from launching new ‌flights to the United States from two international airports in the ⁠Mexican ​capital, ⁠Mexico's ministries for foreign affairs and communications ⁠said in a statement on Friday.

The ​decision opens up the possibility ⁠of establishing flight routes from two airports ⁠in ​Mexico City, the Felipe Angeles international airport and the ⁠Benito Juarez international airport, to the ⁠US, ⁠the statement added.