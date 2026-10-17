US lifts restrictions on new Mexican flights from capital's airports
Mexican airlines will be able to launch new flights to the United States from Mexico City's two international airports after the US Department of Transportation lifted restrictions imposed over aviation disputes between the two countries, Mexico's government said on Friday.
The decision allows airlines to establish routes to the United States from Mexico City's Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) and Benito Juarez International Airport, according to a statement from the ministries of foreign affairs and communications and transportation. The US Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The announcement comes after US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in May the Mexican government had agreed to improve aviation access to Mexico City. The Trump administration had reached an agreement with Mexico on a plan to address US concerns over its compliance with a 2015 air transport agreement between the two countries, Duffy said.
The decision was welcomed by Mexican airlines, with carriers Viva and Aeromexico saying it would strengthen air connectivity between the two countries.