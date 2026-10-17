"Gun jammed, my family escaped": US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi breaks down, recalls attempted attack at Hindu temple in Aurora

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi broke down as he recalled an attempted mass shooting targeting Indian Americans at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois. He said that the shooter’s gun jammed and his family, who were present there, escaped. A 19-year-old, identified as Alexandros Paporakis, was arrested for allegedly making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a weapon after he allegedly plotted a mass shooting targeting the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora, near Chicago.

Recalling the incident, Krishnamoorthi said, “I don't know how the shooter's gun jammed. I don't know how my family & others escaped. I don't know how I happened to be there, but I believe that one purpose was so I could be here, and I could speak out about hate, and that has become one of my life's missions.” Earlier, in a post on X, Krishnamoorthi called for collective action against anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy, expressing gratitude to those who alerted the police and helped prevent a potential tragedy.

"My family and I were worshipping at our Hindu temple in Aurora on Sunday when a white supremacist attempted a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans. I'm grateful to those who helped prevent a tragedy, but we must come together to confront the hatred that put so many innocent lives at risk," he said. The Congressman further described the alleged plot as deeply disturbing and warned against ignoring threats of hate-motivated violence.

“I am horrified that a white supremacist attempted to carry out a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans at the Hindu temple in Aurora where my family worships. My family and I were there when the attack was attempted last Sunday,” Krishnamoorthi said. He thanked the suspect's coworkers for alerting law enforcement and commended the officers who intervened.

On Friday, Co-Chairs of the US India Caucus, Ro Khanna and Rich McCormick condemned the attempted mass shooting, and urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to take action against what they described as “growing threats and hostility directed at Hindu Americans and Indian Americans.” Ro Khanna and Rich McCormick demanded that the DOJ and the FBI investigate the case as “a potential federal hate crime and bring all charges supported by the evidence,” and determine whether anyone encouraged, assisted, or coordinated with the defendant, online or offline.

Meanwhile, India has also expressed deep concern over the incident. Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "This is obviously a matter of deep concern for us. At the same time, it is something that shows or highlights the increasing cases of hate crimes and racial discrimination against the Indian communities in the United States.”

Jaiswal further noted, "We have taken note of the action that the US law enforcement authorities have undertaken once this incident happened, but we call on the United States side to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in the country." (ANI)