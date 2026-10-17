Delegates walked out of IMF steering committee meeting when Russian official spoke, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 10:31 IST
Delegates walked out of IMF steering committee meeting when Russian official spoke, sources say

​Many delegates ​to the International ‌Monetary Fund's ​steering committee walked out of ‌a meeting on Saturday when Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov addressed the ‌group in Russian, three ‌sources familiar with the matter said. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 ⁠has ​roiled ⁠the International Monetary and Financial Committee, preventing ⁠it from reaching consensus statements in ​the years since. Deep divisions flared ⁠again this year amid fresh ⁠tensions ​between the US and Ukraine.

"Many delegations walked out, including ⁠members of the European Union," one ⁠of ⁠the sources told Reuters.

TRENDING

1
Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN Warns

Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN W...

Afghanistan
2
Progress toward a US-Mexico tariff deal has stalled, WSJ reports

Progress toward a US-Mexico tariff deal has stalled, WSJ reports

Global
3
Shooter killed at Oregon elementary school; CNN, CBS report four dead in violence

Shooter killed at Oregon elementary school; CNN, CBS report four dead in vio...

Global
4
Trump says he is talking to Russia and China about denuclearization

Trump says he is talking to Russia and China about denuclearization

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Dark Side of Digital Boom: More Platforms, Wider Urban–Rural Income Gaps

Southern Africa’s Economic Expansion Is Amplifying the Energy Demands of Financial Development

High-Protein Nutrition Drinks Could Save Millions in France Elders’ Care Costs

Kerala’s Orchid Rescue: What It Takes to Save Native Plants from Road Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026