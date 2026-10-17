​Many delegates ​to the International ‌Monetary Fund's ​steering committee walked out of ‌a meeting on Saturday when Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov addressed the ‌group in Russian, three ‌sources familiar with the matter said. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 ⁠has ​roiled ⁠the International Monetary and Financial Committee, preventing ⁠it from reaching consensus statements in ​the years since. Deep divisions flared ⁠again this year amid fresh ⁠tensions ​between the US and Ukraine.

"Many delegations walked out, including ⁠members of the European Union," one ⁠of ⁠the sources told Reuters.