Delegates walked out of IMF steering committee meeting when Russian official spoke, sources say
Many delegates to the International Monetary Fund's steering committee walked out of a meeting on Saturday when Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov addressed the group in Russian, three sources familiar with the matter said. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has roiled the International Monetary and Financial Committee, preventing it from reaching consensus statements in the years since. Deep divisions flared again this year amid fresh tensions between the US and Ukraine.
"Many delegations walked out, including members of the European Union," one of the sources told Reuters.