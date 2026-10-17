Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Balochistan, Pakistan, on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Updated: 17-10-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 11:59 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Pakistan
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Balochistan, Pakistan, on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 15 kilometres.

“EQ of M: 5.8, On: 17/10/2026 10:37:00 IST, Lat: 27.944 N, Long: 66.532 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Pakistan,” NCS posted on X. Earlier in June, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Pakistan, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 75 kilometres. "EQ of M: 5.3, On: 26/06/2026 17:18:49 IST, Lat: 30.273 N, Long: 69.710 E, Depth: 75 Km, Location: Pakistan," the post read.

Pakistan is considered one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world due to its geographical location along the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. Regions such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie near major fault lines, making them particularly vulnerable to seismic activity. Punjab and Sindh, located along the northwestern edge of the Indian Plate, remain vulnerable. (ANI)

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