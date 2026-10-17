IMFC chair Al-Jadaan says all members supported chair's statement despite walkout

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed ‌Al-Jadaan, who heads the IMF's steering committee, on Saturday said he was ‌heartened that all countries supported ‌his chair's statement summarizing the group's meeting, which attendees said saw many delegates walk ⁠out ​during ⁠remarks from the Russian finance minister.

"We came ⁠here for a reason, and we ​achieved it. Look at this chair ⁠statement, it clearly says that all ⁠members ​agreed to the statement, so that's what matters," he ⁠told Reuters after a press conference on ⁠the ⁠meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee.