IMFC chair Al-Jadaan says all members supported chair's statement despite walkout
Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, who heads the IMF's steering committee, on Saturday said he was heartened that all countries supported his chair's statement summarizing the group's meeting, which attendees said saw many delegates walk out during remarks from the Russian finance minister.
"We came here for a reason, and we achieved it. Look at this chair statement, it clearly says that all members agreed to the statement, so that's what matters," he told Reuters after a press conference on the meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee.