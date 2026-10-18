Cricket-Australia win toss and choose to bowl at start of second test
Australia won the toss and chose to bowl at the beginning of the second test against South Africa at St George’s Park on Sunday, but the start of play was delayed by rain.
Australia won the toss and chose to bowl at the beginning of the second test against South Africa at St George’s Park on Sunday, but the start of play was delayed by rain.
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