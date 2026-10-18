Zelenskiy says Russia attacked Ukrainian energy sector 76 times in past week

Russia ​has ​attacked Ukraine's ‌energy, oil and ​gas sectors dozens of ‌times in the week since US President Donald Trump announced ‌a halt to attacks ‌on energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. "Since the ⁠American ​President ⁠announced the energy ceasefire a week ⁠ago, Russia has deliberately attacked ​Ukraine's energy and oil and ⁠gas sectors 76 times," he ⁠wrote ​on X, adding the latest strikes hit substations ⁠in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and ⁠Odesa ⁠regions.

Neither Kyiv nor Moscow confirmed Trump's ‌announced ceasefire ‌agreement.