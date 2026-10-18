Zelenskiy says Russia attacked Ukrainian energy sector 76 times in past week
Russia has attacked Ukraine's energy, oil and gas sectors dozens of times in the week since US President Donald Trump announced a halt to attacks on energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. "Since the American President announced the energy ceasefire a week ago, Russia has deliberately attacked Ukraine's energy and oil and gas sectors 76 times," he wrote on X, adding the latest strikes hit substations in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa regions.
Neither Kyiv nor Moscow confirmed Trump's announced ceasefire agreement.