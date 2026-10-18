Reuters Sports News Summary
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.
Tennis-Injured Swiatek goes down fighting in Wuhan Open semi-final
A left-leg injury derailed Iga Swiatek as she went down fighting to Polish compatriot and childhood friend Maja Chwalinska 7-5 6-1 in the Wuhan Open semi-finals on Saturday. French Open runner-up Chwalinska, who was Swiatek's junior doubles partner, will face Sonay Kartal in the final after the Briton beat Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(9) 7-6(5) in the first semi-final.
Boxing-Figueroa loses WBA featherweight title after missing weight
American Brandon Figueroa has been stripped of his WBA featherweight title after hitting the scales 1.4 pounds over the 126-pound weight limit for Saturday's fight against Tomoki Kameda of Japan, organisers said on Friday. Kameda, 35, will be able to clinch the vacant title if he wins the fight, which will go ahead as scheduled in Las Vegas.
Boxing-Figueroa withdraws from Kameda fight due to illness after losing WBA featherweight title
Brandon Figueroa withdrew from his fight against Tomoki Kameda on Saturday, a day after he was stripped of his WBA featherweight title for failing to make weight. On Friday, Figueroa lost his title after hitting the scales at 1.4 pounds over the 126-pound weight limit.