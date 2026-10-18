Following is a summary of current ​sports news briefs.

Tennis-Injured Swiatek ​goes down fighting ‌in Wuhan ​Open semi-final

A left-leg injury derailed Iga Swiatek as she went down fighting to ‌Polish compatriot and childhood friend Maja Chwalinska 7-5 6-1 in the Wuhan Open semi-finals on Saturday. French Open runner-up Chwalinska, who was ‌Swiatek's junior doubles partner, will face Sonay Kartal in the ‌final after the Briton beat Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(9) 7-6(5) in the first semi-final.

Boxing-Figueroa loses WBA featherweight title after missing weight

American Brandon Figueroa has been ⁠stripped ​of his ⁠WBA featherweight title after hitting the scales 1.4 pounds over the 126-pound weight limit ⁠for Saturday's fight against Tomoki Kameda of Japan, organisers said on ​Friday. Kameda, 35, will be able to clinch the vacant ⁠title if he wins the fight, which will go ahead as scheduled ⁠in ​Las Vegas.

Boxing-Figueroa withdraws from Kameda fight due to illness after losing WBA featherweight title

Brandon Figueroa withdrew from his ⁠fight against Tomoki Kameda on Saturday, a day after he was ⁠stripped of ⁠his WBA featherweight title for failing to make weight. On Friday, Figueroa lost his title after hitting ‌the scales ‌at 1.4 pounds over the ​126-pound weight limit.