Saudi-led coalition says helicopter crash in Najran kills two crew members

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 14:49 IST
Saudi-led coalition says helicopter crash in Najran kills two crew members

‌A ​reconnaissance AH-6i helicopter crashed in the Najran region of Saudi Arabia, killing its two crew members, the Saudi-led ‌coalition's spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki said in a statement on Sunday.

The helicopter crashed due to a technical malfunction in an area under the jurisdiction of ‌the Saudi National Guard Ministry, the statement added. Yemen's Houthis released footage later ‌on Sunday of what they said was a Saudi AH-6i helicopter being shot down by a missile while carrying out what they described as hostile activities near Najran.

The footage did not ⁠clearly ​show the incident, ⁠and Reuters could not immediately verify the Houthis' claim. There was no immediate comment from Saudi ⁠authorities. On Saturday, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on X that the group had ​shot down a Saudi Apache helicopter near Najran. It was not clear ⁠if that referred to the same incident.

Al-Maliki commented on Saree's post on Sunday with ⁠a ​photo of several Apaches lined up, saying: "You claim to have shot it down, but it will enter the battlefield soon." Najran has been subject ⁠to attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis in recent weeks as fighting between the coalition ⁠and the Yemen-based ⁠militant group escalated, with the Yemen conflict becoming another front in the US-led war with Iran.

TRENDING

1
ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Raises Risks

ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Rais...

Philippines
2
Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fight

Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fig...

Global
3
Missiles hit Aden airport as Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile headed for Yanbu

Missiles hit Aden airport as Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile headed f...

Global
4
Trump waives some sanctions, restrictions, duties on Russia in Graham Act

Trump waives some sanctions, restrictions, duties on Russia in Graham Act

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Fight Against Counterfeit Goods Now Depends on More Than Technology and Tougher Penalties

When Vaccine Safety Fails, Who Is Responsible? New Blockchain System Traces the Chain of Accountability

The World Is Producing More Food: Why Are Countries Falling Further Apart?

Is Thailand Growing Old Before Getting Rich? The Economic Crisis Threatening Its Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026