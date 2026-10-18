One killed, 15 injured in Ukrainian drone attack on St Petersburg and Leningrad region

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 16:16 IST
One killed, 15 injured in Ukrainian drone attack on St Petersburg and Leningrad region

One ​person was killed and 15 were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on oil ‌facilities, logistics and data centres in Russia's St Petersburg and the Leningrad region, local authorities said on Sunday.

St Petersburg's governor Alexander Beglov said fires ‌had broken out at the St Petersburg oil terminal, an oil ‌depot and industrial warehouses. Russian e-commerce company Ozon said that its logistics hub in St Petersburg was on fire and the internet company VK said that its data ⁠centre in ​the Leningrad region ⁠had been attacked by drones, but services were available to users as normal.

Ukrainian drone ⁠producer Fire Point said on Sunday that the Ukrainian military had struck ​a VK data centre near St Petersburg. Russian air defence units downed ⁠1,015 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Russia is constantly ⁠responding ​to Ukrainian attacks with systematic, large-scale strikes, the TASS news agency reported on Sunday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "The Kyiv regime ⁠is resisting. But this cannot change the course of events," he said, ⁠answering a ⁠question about how Russia might respond to Kyiv's attack on St Petersburg.

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