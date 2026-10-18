The approval ​rating for Japanese Prime ​Minister Sanae Takaichi's ‌administration fell below ​50% to its lowest level since she took office ‌in October last year, Kyodo News Agency reported on Sunday. In a poll conducted between October 17 and 18, ‌the approval rating for Takaichi's administration was 49.1%, ‌the report said.

The decline might have been affected by Takaichi's slow response surrounding the resignation of Kazuo Yana as ⁠the nation's farm ​minister, ⁠the report said. Yana stepped down from the post on Wednesday ⁠after coming under fire for remarks about cutting road ​funding for municipalities that did not support him.

Some 57.7% ⁠of respondents said Takaichi's decision to replace him came "too late," ⁠Kyodo ​said, while 81.5% said it was natural for Yana to resign. Takaichi appointed Yana in a ⁠cabinet reshuffle last month, but had openly chided him in ⁠parliament ⁠for the remarks over the road funding, which local media first reported earlier this month.