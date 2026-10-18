Polish airports in Lublin, Rzeszow resume operations after temporary closure
Polish airports in the eastern city of Lublin and in Rzeszow, in the southeast, resumed flight operations following a temporary closure to allow for military aviation actions, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency said in a post on X on Sunday.
Poland scrambled aircraft protectively to secure its airspace during Russia's strikes on neighbouring Ukraine. Earlier on Sunday Poland had said it was verifying a possible violation of its airspace by an unidentified object.