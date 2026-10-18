Polish airports in Lublin, Rzeszow resume operations after temporary closure

​Polish airports in the eastern ‌city of Lublin and in Rzeszow, in the southeast, ‌resumed flight operations following a temporary ‌closure to allow for military aviation actions, the Polish Air ⁠Navigation ​Services Agency ⁠said in a post on ⁠X on Sunday.

Poland scrambled ​aircraft protectively to secure its airspace ⁠during Russia's strikes on neighbouring ⁠Ukraine. Earlier ​on Sunday Poland had said it ⁠was verifying a possible violation of ⁠its ⁠airspace by an unidentified object.