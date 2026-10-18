Egypt says ready to give Saudi Arabia necessary support amid Houthi conflict

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 15:33 IST
Egypt says ready to give Saudi Arabia necessary support amid Houthi conflict

Egypt is ready to ​provide Saudi Arabia with the support it ​needs to defend its security ‌and stability, ​the presidency said on Sunday, as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis intensify their attacks on the world's largest oil exporter.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ‌had requested an urgent parliament session to authorise the military, one of the region's largest and most powerful, to help defend Saudi Arabia if the kingdom requested its support. The Houthis have in recent days ‌attacked Riyadh's international airport and the state oil giant Saudi Aramco, amid renewed fighting with ‌the Saudi-backed forces of the internationally recognised government following the collapse of a truce.

"Egypt will provide Saudi Arabia with all necessary and possible forms of support to defend its security and stability, protect its resources, territorial integrity and Islamic ⁠holy sites," the ​Egyptian presidency said ⁠in a statement. It followed a meeting of Egypt's National Defence Council chaired by Sisi and attended by the parliamentary ⁠speaker, the prime minister and the army chief.

Parliament was due to hold the urgent session at 1 ​p.m. (1000 GMT) to vote on authorising the request. Sisi said in a speech on Saturday ⁠that Egypt would act in accordance with guidance from Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who visited ⁠Sisi ​on September 15, after fighting in Yemen reignited.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia are close strategic and economic partners. Saudi Arabia and other oil-rich Gulf states provided Egypt with billions of dollars ⁠in aid, central-bank deposits and investments after the military ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Egypt ⁠had previously joined ⁠the Saudi-led coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 to support the government against the Houthis, but played a limited combat role.

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