Pope Leo greets crowds at Vatican in first event since cancer surgery

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 15:34 IST
Pope Leo greets crowds at Vatican in first event since cancer surgery

​Pope Leo ​spoke to crowds ‌in St. ​Peter's Square on Sunday in his first ‌public event since undergoing surgery for lung cancer five days ago, smiling from a ‌window of the Vatican's apostolic palace ‌as he spoke to pilgrims below in a firm, clear voice. The 71-year-old pontiff had ⁠an ​operation on ⁠Tuesday to remove the lower lobe of his ⁠right lung, fuelling speculation about how his ​illness might change his 17-month papacy.

Leo ⁠came to the window in the palace ⁠unaided ​on Sunday and held his weekly noon-time appointment as usual. He ⁠urged pilgrims waiting below under cloudy gray skies ⁠to ⁠set aside any selfish ambitions and serve God "without compromise".

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