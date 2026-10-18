​Pope Leo ​spoke to crowds ‌in St. ​Peter's Square on Sunday in his first ‌public event since undergoing surgery for lung cancer five days ago, smiling from a ‌window of the Vatican's apostolic palace ‌as he spoke to pilgrims below in a firm, clear voice. The 71-year-old pontiff had ⁠an ​operation on ⁠Tuesday to remove the lower lobe of his ⁠right lung, fuelling speculation about how his ​illness might change his 17-month papacy.

Leo ⁠came to the window in the palace ⁠unaided ​on Sunday and held his weekly noon-time appointment as usual. He ⁠urged pilgrims waiting below under cloudy gray skies ⁠to ⁠set aside any selfish ambitions and serve God "without compromise".