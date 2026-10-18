Pope Leo greets crowds at Vatican in first event since cancer surgery
Pope Leo spoke to crowds in St. Peter's Square on Sunday in his first public event since undergoing surgery for lung cancer five days ago, smiling from a window of the Vatican's apostolic palace as he spoke to pilgrims below in a firm, clear voice. The 71-year-old pontiff had an operation on Tuesday to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, fuelling speculation about how his illness might change his 17-month papacy.
Leo came to the window in the palace unaided on Sunday and held his weekly noon-time appointment as usual. He urged pilgrims waiting below under cloudy gray skies to set aside any selfish ambitions and serve God "without compromise".