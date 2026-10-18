Congo confirms Ebola outbreak has spread to eighth province

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 15:35 IST
Congo confirms Ebola outbreak has spread to eighth province

The ​Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic ​of Congo has ‌spread to ​an eighth province, North Ubangi, Congo's public health institute said on Sunday, confirming earlier ‌Reuters reporting.

The emergence of cases in the province, which borders Central African Republic, poses a new challenge for health authorities struggling to contain ‌the outbreak. The National Institute for Biomedical Research confirmed two cases - including ‌one death - in North Ubangi.

Reuters reported on Thursday that two cases were confirmed in the province, citing two health officials. At the time, there was ⁠no ​official statement by ⁠Congolese authorities. North Ubangi becomes the eighth province affected by the outbreak, alongside ⁠North Kivu, Ituri, Haut-Uele, Tshopo, Sud-Kivu, Bas-Uele and South Ubangi.

The outbreak, the ​worst Ebola epidemic in Congo's history, has already spread beyond the ⁠country's borders, with cases recorded in Uganda and seven infections confirmed in Kenya ⁠this month. Congo's ​latest situation report showed 67 new confirmed cases and 26 new deaths in the 24 hours to Oct.16, bringing ⁠the cumulative total to 9,415 cases and 4,536 deaths since the outbreak ⁠began.

The outbreak ⁠remains concentrated in eastern Congo, with Ituri province reporting 44 of the 67 new cases.

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