Israel 'strongly' condemns Libyan approval of maritime deal with Turkey
Israel said on Wednesday its "strongly" condemned the Libyan eastern parliament's approval of a maritime-boundaries deal with Turkey that drew swift criticism from Israeli ally Greece. The deal approved on Tuesday is part of a years-old dispute over competing claims to sea borders and energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.
"Regretfully, once again we see Turkey working to destabilise the east Mediterranean region," the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement.