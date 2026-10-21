Israel 'strongly' condemns Libyan approval of maritime deal with Turkey

​Israel said ​on ‌Wednesday its "strongly" ​condemned the Libyan eastern ‌parliament's approval of a maritime-boundaries deal with Turkey that ‌drew swift criticism from Israeli ‌ally Greece. The deal approved on Tuesday is part ⁠of ​a ⁠years-old dispute over competing claims ⁠to sea borders and ​energy exploration rights in the ⁠eastern Mediterranean.

"Regretfully, once again ⁠we ​see Turkey working to destabilise the east ⁠Mediterranean region," the Israeli foreign ministry ⁠said ⁠in a statement.