Kim Jong-un’s sister warns of ‘new counter means’ at North Korea-South Korea border, threatens loudspeaker broadcasts

"Our new counter means will get into the alert for duty at all the southern border line and the loudspeakers against the ROK will be on standby in a matter of days," Kim Yo-jong said in a statement carried by North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), according to Yonhap News Agency.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 09:47 IST
Kim Jong-un’s sister warns of ‘new counter means’ at North Korea-South Korea border, threatens loudspeaker broadcasts
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, on Thursday warned that Pyongyang would deploy “new counter means” along its southern border and place propaganda loudspeakers targeting South Korea on standby within days. “Our new counter means will get into the alert for duty at all the southern border line and the loudspeakers against the ROK will be on standby in a matter of days,” Kim Yo-jong said in a statement carried by North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), according to Yonhap News Agency.

According to Yonhap News Agency, her remarks came a day after she warned that North Korea would resume propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts towards South Korea later this month, signalling a further escalation in tensions between the two neighbours. Kim also defended Pyongyang’s ongoing efforts to fortify its southern border, saying the construction project would continue within North Korean territory.

“Within the territory where our sovereignty is exercised, the permanent project for the southern border will be surely and successfully continued according to our purposes,” she said. She further claimed that the project would reduce the risk of military confrontation between the two countries.

“If the permanent project for the southern border is carried out, the danger of military conflict between the DPRK and the ROK will be considerably lowered and many complicated problems will be solved,” she added. The developments come amid unverified claims circulating on social media that Kim Jong-un had died following a severe cerebral haemorrhage. The reports have not been substantiated by independently verifiable evidence.

North Korea’s state media, meanwhile, released photographs of Kim Jong-un inspecting footwear and women’s clothing at an exhibition, according to the New York Post. The Korean Central News Agency reported that he visited the exhibition on Monday, although the images have not been independently authenticated. The rumours gained traction after US-based Chinese dissident Wanjun Xie made claims on social media alleging that Kim had been hospitalised and that China had deployed troops to Pyongyang amid a potential succession crisis. However, the allegations were not accompanied by independently verifiable evidence. (ANI)

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