Ukraine to be able to buy military supplies via NATO agency, FT reports

NATO will allow ​Ukraine to ​buy weapons, ammunition and ‌military equipment ​via its centralised procurement agency, potentially allowing Kyiv to obtain ‌defence supplies faster and more cheaply, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. "It provides Ukraine with the ability ‌to have a more structured framework to leverage ‌a broad range of capabilities that we offer: procurement expertise, support services and access to established industrial base," ⁠the ​NATO Support ⁠and Procurement Agency (NSPA) director of support to operations, Jacqueline Borsboom, ⁠told the FT.

The deal comes amid worsening US-Ukraine ​relations since US President Donald Trump announced a ⁠diesel export deal with Russia this month to lower US ⁠fuel ​prices. Ukraine has complained of disruption to some intelligence sharing and its use of ⁠the Starshield satellite system, though Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ⁠a ⁠meeting in Oslo on Tuesday had agreed to resolve those issues.