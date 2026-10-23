Carney says "good chances" for AtkinsRealis to build Turkey's next nuclear power plant
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said there were now "good chances" for Canadian engineering firm AtkinsRealis to be picked as a partner to build a nuclear power plant in Turkey.
"If you would have asked us a year ago how we would have pegged the chances, they would have been very low. Now there are good chances. There's real competition, of course," Carney told reporters in Istanbul. He added that there may be a decision on the issue before year-end.