Carney says "good chances" for AtkinsRealis to build Turkey's next nuclear power plant

​Canadian Prime ​Minister Mark ‌Carney said there ​were now "good chances" for ‌Canadian engineering firm AtkinsRealis to be picked as a partner to build ‌a nuclear power plant ‌in Turkey.

"If you would have asked us a year ago ⁠how ​we ⁠would have pegged the chances, they would ⁠have been very low. Now ​there are good chances. There's real ⁠competition, of course," Carney told reporters ⁠in ​Istanbul. He added that there may be ⁠a decision on the issue before year-end.