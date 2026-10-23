Sri Lanka Begins UNESCO Assessment to Build an Ethical and Inclusive AI Future

Sri Lanka has taken a significant step toward shaping the future of artificial intelligence with the launch of UNESCO's Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM), a framework designed to help countries evaluate their capacity to develop and use AI in a responsible, ethical and inclusive way.

The initiative is being implemented by UNESCO's Regional Office for South Asia in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Economy. The first meeting of the National Steering Committee was held in Colombo on 20 May 2026, followed by a second session on 2 September, bringing together representatives from government institutions, academia, civil society, international organizations and the private sector.

The assessment places Sri Lanka among the early adopters of RAM 2.0, the latest version of UNESCO's methodology. Through a detailed review of the country's AI landscape, the process aims to identify existing capabilities, highlight areas requiring attention and support the development of policies that place people, rights and public trust at the centre of technological innovation.

National steering committee launched to guide assessment of Sri Lanka's AI readiness

The Steering Committee is jointly chaired by Waruna Sri Dhanapala, Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy, and Eunsong Kim, Chief of Social and Human Sciences at UNESCO's Regional Office for South Asia. Members include representatives from the Sri Lanka National Commission for UNESCO, government agencies, academic experts, civil-society organizations, private-sector stakeholders and Citra Lab of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The committee is expected to ensure that the evaluation reflects the diversity and complexity of Sri Lanka's AI ecosystem, covering governance, infrastructure, research capacity, education, innovation, regulation and social impact. Discussions during the meetings highlighted the Sri Lankan government's growing interest in AI and the importance of building policies that reflect perspectives from across society.

UNESCO's updated methodology will examine strengths, gaps and policy priorities

A series of consultations will be conducted in multiple regions, including Colombo, Jaffna, Kandy, Batticaloa and Galle. These engagements are intended to capture input from stakeholders working in different sectors and communities, helping policymakers gain a broader understanding of opportunities and concerns linked to artificial intelligence.

To support implementation, UNESCO has partnered with LIRNEasia, a Colombo-based research organization known for its work in digital policy and economic development. The organization will serve as the national implementation partner for the assessment exercise.

Findings expected to support the country's digital transformation and AI strategy

The final report is expected to contribute directly to Sri Lanka's digital transformation agenda and the development of a national AI strategy. Based on evidence gathered throughout the assessment, the report will provide practical recommendations that can help create a human-centred AI ecosystem aligned with international standards and ethical principles.

UNESCO's AI readiness programme has expanded rapidly across the world. By August 2026, the organization had deployed the methodology in more than 75 Member States, with assessments completed in 60 countries. In South Asia, India, Bangladesh and the Maldives have already completed the process, providing valuable regional experiences that can inform Sri Lanka's own journey toward ethical and responsible AI governance.