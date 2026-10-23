Sudan Faces Mounting Knowledge Crisis as UNESCO Calls for Investment in Research Recovery

As Sudan's conflict continues to disrupt universities, laboratories and research institutions, UNESCO is urging national authorities and international partners to place science at the heart of the country's recovery efforts. The organization warns that the consequences extend far beyond damaged buildings, threatening decades of accumulated knowledge, scientific expertise and future innovation.

The call was reinforced during the International Forum on the Cost of Lost Knowledge, held on 21-22 October 2026 at Africa International University in Khartoum. The event brought together more than 100 participants, including government officials, university leaders, researchers and scientific experts, to examine the growing impact of the conflict on Sudan's research and higher education sectors.

Organized by the Federation of Arab Scientific Research Councils (FASRC) and Sudan's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research under the initiative "Solidarity for the Future – Scientific Research Cannot Wait," the forum focused on practical pathways for restoring scientific activity in countries affected by crises and conflict.

Senior officials attending the opening session included UNESCO Representative to Sudan Junaid Sorosh-Wali, Minister of Justice Abdullah Mohamed Daraf, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Ahmed Musa Madawi, and Minister of Federal Governance and Rural Development Mohamed Kartikala Saleh. Speaking at the forum, Madawi said the war had caused extensive destruction to higher education institutions and research centres across the country.

Conflict has damaged 124 scientific and educational institutions across the country

Since fighting began in April 2023, Sudan's science and education systems have suffered severe setbacks. Figures presented at the forum showed that 124 educational and scientific institutions have been damaged, with estimated restoration costs approaching USD 870 million. The losses include not only physical infrastructure but also interrupted research projects, weakened academic networks and reduced opportunities for emerging scientists.

Participants stressed that the erosion of scientific capacity carries long-term consequences for national development. Research plays a critical role in addressing challenges linked to health, education, agriculture, climate resilience and economic growth, making its recovery an important component of rebuilding the country.

UNESCO proposes a five-year recovery plan worth $1.5 billion to rebuild research capacity

To address these challenges, UNESCO has carried out a comprehensive assessment of Sudan's science, technology and innovation (STI) system and developed a recovery framework in consultation with national stakeholders. The proposed plan outlines investments of approximately USD 1.5 billion over five years to rehabilitate scientific infrastructure, support researchers, restore institutional capacity and create a stronger and more connected research ecosystem.

During the forum, UNESCO presented findings from the assessment along with a monitoring dashboard designed to help policymakers, institutions and development partners identify priorities, coordinate investments and track recovery progress. The organization believes these tools can provide an evidence-based foundation for rebuilding Sudan's scientific landscape.

Protecting displaced scientists and restoring innovation seen as central to national recovery

A major concern highlighted during discussions was the growing number of displaced researchers. Many scientists have been forced to leave their institutions, relocate within or outside the country, or suspend their work entirely. UNESCO is promoting initiatives to help these researchers remain connected to professional networks, maintain academic collaborations and continue contributing to Sudan's scientific community despite displacement.

Forum participants agreed that recovery depends not only on reconstructing universities and laboratories but also on preserving the expertise and knowledge held by Sudan's scientific workforce. Strengthening research networks and supporting scientists through periods of disruption were identified as essential steps in preventing further losses.

UNESCO reaffirmed its commitment to working with Sudanese authorities, academic institutions and international partners to transform recovery plans into concrete action. The organization argues that investing in science today will help equip Sudan with the knowledge, innovation and skilled professionals needed to support long-term national recovery and sustainable development.