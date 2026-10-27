Poland expects news on hosting Patriot maintenance centre soon, PM says

Warsaw ​is ‌expecting an announcement ​as soon as ‌today on establishing a maintenance centre for Lockheed Martin-made ‌Patriot interceptor missiles in Poland, ‌Prime Minister Donald Tusk said before a government ⁠sitting.

"There ​are ⁠many indications that, following the ⁠conclusion of the cabinet ​meeting, we will receive ⁠the news that Poland ⁠has been ​selected as a partner for this ⁠project, which is significant from ⁠a ⁠defence perspective," he said.