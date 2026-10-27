Poland expects news on hosting Patriot maintenance centre soon, PM says
Warsaw is expecting an announcement as soon as today on establishing a maintenance centre for Lockheed Martin-made Patriot interceptor missiles in Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said before a government sitting.
"There are many indications that, following the conclusion of the cabinet meeting, we will receive the news that Poland has been selected as a partner for this project, which is significant from a defence perspective," he said.