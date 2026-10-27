Yemen's Houthis say they repelled advance by Saudi-backed forces near Bab el-Mandeb Strait
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday they had repelled an advance by forces they described as Saudi-backed from the southern direction of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The Houthis said they had targeted the advancing forces with ballistic missiles and heavy weapons, causing large numbers of casualties, and that they had destroyed several military vehicles, the statement said.
There was no immediate Saudi confirmation.