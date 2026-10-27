Yemen's Houthis say they repelled advance by Saudi-backed forces near Bab el-Mandeb Strait

​Yemen's Iran-aligned ​Houthis ‌said on Tuesday ​they had repelled ‌an advance by forces they described as Saudi-backed from ‌the southern direction ‌of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The Houthis said they had ⁠targeted ​the ⁠advancing forces with ballistic missiles ⁠and heavy weapons, causing ​large numbers of casualties, and ⁠that they had destroyed ⁠several ​military vehicles, the statement said.

There was ⁠no immediate Saudi confirmation.