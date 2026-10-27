Cricket-Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to reach final, England eliminated

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 20:04 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to reach final, England eliminated

Sri Lanka reached the final ​of the one-day international ​Tri-series in Pakistan with ‌a comfortable ​eight-wicket victory over the hosts in Lahore on Tuesday. The result ensured England, who ‌lost their first three matches, were knocked out of the tournament with a game to spare.

Pakistan were dismissed for 110, Sri Lanka's ‌left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka starred with the ball, claiming a ‌career-best 5-34 to earn the player-of-the-match award. "We had a plan and followed it. Because of that, as a team, we were able to bowl ⁠them out ​for a ⁠low score," Madushanka said.

England had shown signs of progress in the format this ⁠year, winning a series in Sri Lanka before home victories over ​India in July and Sri Lanka. Their campaign in Pakistan, however, ⁠unravelled in dramatic fashion.

England failed to defend 429 against Sri Lanka despite captain ⁠Harry ​Brook scoring the fastest double century in ODI history and suffered another painful loss when Pakistan snatched a one-wicket ⁠victory after Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf shared a record 89-run ⁠last-wicket partnership. England's ⁠final match of the series against Sri Lanka on Thursday will now be a dead rubber.

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