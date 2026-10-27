Poland to host European Patriot maintenance centre, government says

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 21:11 IST
Poland to host European Patriot maintenance centre, government says

A ​maintenance centre ‌for Lockheed Martin-made ​Patriot interceptor missiles will be established in Poland, Deputy Defence Minister ‌Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka said on Tuesday.

Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have strained stocks of air-defence interceptor missiles and ‌caused delivery delays, prompting countries to seek maintenance and ‌production capabilities closer to home. The centre in Poland will be the only one outside the United States, Sobkowiak-Czarnecka said.

"Four countries competed ⁠for ​the European ⁠location of this investment: alongside Poland — Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway ... ⁠This success was not a given," Sobkowiak-Czarnecka wrote on social ​media platform X. She later told reporters that the ⁠value of the investment would be around 1 billion zlotys ($253.41 million) ⁠and ​that it would take a dozen or so months to make the centre operational.

Locating the ⁠centre in Europe will allow for quicker servicing of missiles ⁠than earlier, ⁠when they had to be sent to the US. ($1 = 3.9462 zlotys)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Global
2
EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

Global
3
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towards Eastern Region

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towar...

Global
4
USTR Greer warns EU that loan to Airbus threatens trade truce on aircraft financing

USTR Greer warns EU that loan to Airbus threatens trade truce on aircraft fi...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026